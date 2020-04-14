WINNIPEG -- RCMP officers in Stonewall, Man., are looking for a man who was last seen leaving the hospital.

Mounties said William (Billy) Swanton, 70, left the Stonewall hospital and was walking westbound on 3rd Avenue South on Monday around 6: p.m. He was wearing a grey sweatshirt.

Police say officers from the Stonewall detachment, the RCMP search and rescue team and police dog services searched well into the night without success. The search is continuing this morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call 204-467-5015.