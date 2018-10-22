

CTV Winnipeg





The Manitoba RCMP is looking for a 42-year-old suspect in connection with a series of incidents involving forged government IDs and fake bank accounts.

Investigators with the Oakbank RCMP found links between a number of mail thefts, car thefts and break and enters and a string of identity frauds and forged documents.

With the help of the Beausejour and East St-Paul RCMP, police discovered that a man went to several banks throughout Winnipeg and used forged government ID to open fake bank accounts under a fake name.

On Friday RCMP issued three arrest warrants for Winnipeg’s Emery Peter Smith. He is facing 17 charges including nine counts of utter forged document.

Smith is described as five feet seven inches, 141 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police say he might be in the Winnipeg area.

RCMP ask anyone with information about Smith’s location to contact the Oakbank RCMP at (204) 444-3847 or Crime Stoppers.

The RCMP continue to investigate.