

CTV Winnipeg





The RCMP are asking the public for help finding a 19-year-old man wanted for second degree murder.

Mounties say Laurent Beaulieu is considered to be armed and dangerous and could be in Portage la Prairie, Man., or the surrounding area.

On Monday a 22-year-old Langruth, Man., man was shot and killed. Police have determined the death to be a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, a local police station or Crime Stoppers.

RCMP are investigating.