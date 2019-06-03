

CTV Winnipeg





The RCMP are asking the public for help in finding a 51-year-old man who has been missing since the evening of April 2.

Ricky Nelson Linklater was last seen on Churchill Drive in Thompson, Man.

He is described as five-foot-nine, 156 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. The Mounties said he is “transient in nature” and is believed to possible be in Winnipeg or Alberta.

RCMP in Nelson House, Man., where Linklater is from, received a report of his disappearance on Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6911 or Crime Stoppers.