RCMP looking for missing Alberta teen, may be headed to Manitoba

People in Manitoba are being asked by Sylvan Lake RCMP in Alberta to be on the lookout for a missing teen who might be in the province.

Preston Bradstock, 15, has been missing since July 23, 2023 and he was last seen in Sylvan Lake.

RCMP believe he might be headed to Manitoba and people in both Saskatchewan and Manitoba are asked to keep an eye out for him.

Bradstock is five-foot-six and weighs around 180 pounds, he has a light complexation, brown hair and eyes. It is believed he is in a blue 2012 Cadillac Escalade with an Alberta plate BJC3366.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts, they are asked to call RCMP, the local police or Crime Stoppers.