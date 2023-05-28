RCMP looking for missing Chemawawin 17-year-old

RCMP in Chemawawin Cree Nation are searching for a missing teenager from the area.

Mounties say they received the missing persons report around 4:30 p.m. on May 25.

Frank Oteskan, 17, was last seen the evening of May 23 on Sesame Street in Easterville in the First Nation. Police and family are concerned for his well-being.

Oteskan is described as 5' tall, weighing 130 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing all black clothing.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Chemawawin RCMP at 204-329-2000, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477. Secure tips can also be left online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.