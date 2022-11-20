RCMP looking for missing Ebb and Flow woman

RCMP are looking for the public's help in finding a missing woman from Ebb and Flow First Nation.

She was reported missing Friday at 10:15 pm. She was last seen in the early morning hours of Nov. 16, 2022, when she left her home. Police believe she has left the community.

She is described as being 5’3”, 200 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Ste. Rose du Lac RCMP at 204-447-3082 or Crime Stoppers.

This person has been located, all identifying information has been removed.