RCMP looking for missing man, last seen in Nelson House
Thomas is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall and 160 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. (Supplied photo)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, March 29, 2018 2:37PM CST
RCMP are asking for help to find a 31-year-old man last seen in Nelson House.
Gilles Vincent Thomas was reported missing on Tuesday. Police said he was last seen on March 21 at around 4 a.m.
Both the Mounties and Thomas’ family are concerned for his wellbeing. Investigators believe he may be in the Thompson area.
Thomas is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall and 160 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP in Nelson House at 204-484-2837.