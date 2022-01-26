RCMP looking for missing man last seen in October 2021

RCMP said 71-year-old Luc Desruisseaux from Fork River was reported missing on Jan. 23, 2022, and was last seen in October 2021. (Supplied: RCMP) RCMP said 71-year-old Luc Desruisseaux from Fork River was reported missing on Jan. 23, 2022, and was last seen in October 2021. (Supplied: RCMP)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Omicron subvariant BA.2 reported in Canada: PHAC

The Public Health Agency of Canada says it has detected more than 50 cases of a new Omicron subvariant known as BA.2. The subvariant is widely considered 'stealthier' than the original version of Omicron because some of its genetic traits make it harder to detect.

breaking

breaking | Spotify pulling down Neil Young's music collection

Spotify is removing the discography of Canadian rocker Neil Young after he demanded it be taken off the platform over concerns with its connection to vaccine misinformation and comedian Joe Rogan’s podcast.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island