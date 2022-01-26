RCMP looking for missing man last seen in October 2021

Manitoba RCMP are looking for a man who has not been seen in nearly four months.

RCMP said 71-year-old Luc Desruisseaux from Fork River was reported missing on Jan. 23. RCMP said he was last seen in October 2021.

"It was not unusual for him to be out of touch for periods of time, but nobody can reach him and he has not returned to his home since he was last seen," RCMP said in a news release.

RCMP said Desruisseaux was driving a red extended cab Ford F-250 with lots of rust around the rear wheel walls. RCMP said he has family in Edmonton, Alberta area and friends in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region of Quebec.

He is described as being five-foot-eight, weighing about 215 pounds, with brown eyes and long brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dauphin RCMP at 204-622-5020 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477. People can also submit secure tips online.