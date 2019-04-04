

CTV Winnipeg





The RCMP is looking for a 16-year-old girl who has been missing since Feb. 28, 2019.

Noreen Kyla Osborne was last seen in the Steinbach, Man., area. Police said she is now believed to be in the Winnipeg area.

Osborne is described as five-foot-six, 133 pounds, with brown eyes and long hair.

Anyone with information about Osborne’s location is asked to contact the Steinbach RCMP at 204-326-4452 or Crime Stoppers.