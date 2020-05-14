WINNIPEG -- Steinbach RCMP is looking for two men after they were reported missing on May 1.

RCMP said it received the report at 3:25 p.m. that two men were missing from the Rural Municipality of Ste. Anne.

Dwayne McKay, 24, and Damon Shabaquay, 22, were last seen leaving a home on May 1, at 2:35 p.m. and RCMP believe they are now in Winnipeg.

McKay is described as five foot 10 and 180 pounds, while Shabaquay is five foot nine and 180 pounds.

If anyone has information on their whereabouts they are asked to call RCMP at 204-326-4452, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.