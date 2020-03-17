WINNIPEG -- RCMP officers are asking the public for any information they may have about what a 21-year-old man was doing the day he died.

Just after 9:30 a.m. on March 8, officers in Thompson, Man., received a report about a man in distress near Spruce Road. Upon arrival, officers found the victim unresponsive in the snow.

Mounties began to try and resuscitate the man, who was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

In a release on March 11, police said no criminality is suspected, but they are waiting for the results of the autopsy.

Now police are asking if anyone knows about what the victim, Preston Yellowback from Gods River, Man., was doing on March 8. Officers believe he was at a house party on Juniper Drive from 2:15 a.m. to 3 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP at 204-677-6909 or Crime Stoppers.