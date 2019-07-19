

CTV News Winnipeg





RCMP are looking for a male suspect after a business on Selkirk Avenue in Thompson, Man., caught fire Thursday.

The Thompson Fire Department attended the fire just after 3:30 a.m.

RCMP believe a suspect filled a small bottle with gas at a nearby station, paid for it, and then walked over to the business to start the fire.

He’s believed to have suffered burns to his hands.

Mounties released images of the suspect and are asking for help in identifying him.

Thompson RCMP are asking anyone who recognizes the man or has information about the incident to call 204-677-6909. They can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.