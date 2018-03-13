

CTV Winnipeg





The RCMP have arrested a 29-year-old man following a series of thefts in Cartwright, Man.

On March 9, around 2:30 a.m., officers in Killarney were alerted to an abandoned vehicle parked in front of a home in Cartwright, Man. The owner of the home also reported a suspicious man who was walking around the property with a shovel, RCMP said.

Officers arrived and found that the vehicle was stuck in the snow near the home. The suspicious man was no longer on scene. The driver of this vehicle was known to police as he was on a court imposed curfew. Officers check the man’s home but he was not there. Officers then began to patrol the area in search of him.

Then at 4:35 a.m., another suspicious vehicle was spotted pulling into a property with a man exiting the vehicle and quickly running away on foot. That vehicle was later reported stolen. The suspect was able to elude police by stealing another vehicle nearby, RCMP said.

Later in the morning, police got report of a break and enter at a business on Bowles Street in Cartwright. A suspect had pried his way into the business before stealing an undisclosed amount of cash.

Officers then got a call about a suspicious person walking along Highway 5. A patrol car located the man, who they learned was associated with the vehicle that had gotten stuck. He was arrested for breaching his curfew and charged with the numerous thefts that had occurred overnight.

Corey James Pashe, from Brandon, is in custody and scheduled to appear in Brandon Provincial Court on Tuesday.

“The public was extremely quick in reporting crimes in progress and providing the information to our officers” said Sgt. Paul Manaigre of the Manitoba RCMP. “Based on these tips from the public, our officers were able to respond quickly and locate the accused responsible for these crimes.”

The RCMP continue to investigate.

Cartwright is about a 20 minute drive from Killarney.