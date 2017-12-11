

UPDATE: Portage RCMP confirmed Wednesday 28-year-old Joey Pashe had been arrested.

Investigators want to thank the public for their assistance in this investigation.

Previously reported

RCMP said a man was taken to hospital with a stab wound after a fight broke out in a Portage la Prairie home.

According to police, initial investigations showed a dispute broke out between two men, ages 25 and 28, at a home on Tupper Street North on Sunday night.

During the altercation, police said the 25-year-old man was stabbed.

He was taken to hospital at around 6:30 p.m., where he remained in stable condition.

Officers said they are looking for Joey Pashe, 28, from Portage la Prairie in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Portage RCMP at 204-857-4445 or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.