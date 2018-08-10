

CTV Winnipeg





A Weyburn Sask. man has been arrested following a vehicle rollover on Friday that killed a passenger.

Police said at around 3:50 a.m., Virden RCMP responded to a single vehicle rollover on Highway 2, eight kilometers east of Pipestone, Man.

RCMP found a pickup truck in the ditch, along with four occupants.

Four men from Weyburn, ages 23, 27, 32 and 39 were inside the truck at the time of the accident. The 39-year-old man was pronounced dead at scene, while two other passengers were taken to hospital for minor injuries.

Police said the 23-year-old alleged to be behind the wheel was not injured. The Mounties said he was arrested for impaired driving causing death and remains in police custody.

Investigators believe the pickup truck was travelling westbound on Highway 2 when it lost control and rolled into the ditch.

RCMP says the investigation is ongoing.