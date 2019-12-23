WINNIPEG -- RCMP are reminding people they are out on the streets for their holiday checkstops after nabbing 15 more people for impaired driving during the second week of the annual check stop program.

From Dec. 9 to 15, over 2,500 vehicles were checked across Manitoba at 121 check stops. These stops resulted in impaired driving charges being laid against 15 people - 12 of which were for alcohol, two for drugs and one due to a refusal.

During the first week of the 2019 holiday checkstop program 26 people were charged with impaired driving.

RCMP said the highest blood alcohol reading reported was 0.28. The legal limit is 0.08.

There were five roadside suspensions, 184 traffic related charges laid and 14 written warnings handed out.

RCMP said these numbers are down compared to this time last year, when 23 people were charged with impaired driving.