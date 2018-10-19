Manitoba’s police watchdog said an off-duty RCMP officer alleged to have “inappropriately touched and fondled” other Mounties at a hotel lounge won’t be charged.

The Independent Investigations Unit of Manitoba said Friday that the Manitoba Prosecution Service was provided with the unit’s findings and a senior Crown counsel told the IIU the matter did not meet standards to charge and “there was no public interest in proceeding with criminal charges.”

In its report, the IIU said witnesses said the officer accused, a woman, appeared intoxicated and those who reported being touched said they did not feel victimized and were concerned about helping the intoxicated officer. She reported being unable to remember what happened, and “was shocked and horrified when learning of the allegations.”

The IIU first announced it was investigating the allegations last December in connection with an incident on Nov. 30, 2017.

READ MORE: Manitoba’s police watchdog investigating female RCMP officer for allegations of sexual touching

The IIU’s report on the investigation is available on its website.