An RCMP officer is accused of speeding while on duty, an allegation Manitoba’s police watchdog is now investigating.

The Independent Investigation Unit said Wednesday the RCMP notified them about two incidents involving the officer allegedly driving in Virden, Man., “at excessive speed without lawful justification to do so,” according to an IIU news release.

The IIU has not provided any other details and says the investigation is ongoing.