An RCMP officer was assaulted following a break and enter at a home in Gods Lake Narrows Thursday.

The RCMP says officers responded to an assault around 9:15 p.m. where two men broke into a home and assaulted the 38-year-old resident. Both suspects ran away.

Following that incident, the RCMP says an officer was patrolling the area when one of the suspects came out of the woods and threw a large rock at the officer’s car. Police say the officer stopped his car and the suspected assaulted him.

Shortly after, more officers arrived and the man was arrested.

The second suspect in the first assault was arrested later that day in the community.

Mark Clifton Ross, 27, of Gods Lake Narrows is facing multiple charges including assault on a police officer, resisting arrest and breaking and entering.

Roger White, 29, of Gods Lake Narrows is facing multiple charges including breaking and entering with intent.

The RCMP continues to investigate this incident.