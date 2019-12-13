WINNIPEG -- Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating after an off-duty RCMP officer was accused of assault.

The Mounties told the Independent Investigation Unit about the complaint on Dec. 11.

The alleged assault took place on Dec. 11, and no one was seriously hurt.

The Independent Investigation Unit looks into all serious incidents involving on or off-duty police in Manitoba, and its civilian director determined it was in the public interest to investigate this allegation.

No other details are currently available.