

CTV Winnipeg





An RCMP officer is facing a sexual assault charge following an investigation by Manitoba’s police watchdog.

An Independent Investigation Unit news release said RCMP were told by the Winnipeg Police Service that an RCMP officer was being investigated for a sexual assault that happened in February.

The IIU says it took over the investigation after learning of the incident from RCMP on March 15, adding it didn’t share information about it earlier because of the investigation’s sensitive nature.

The investigation led the IIU to determine “there are reasonable and probable grounds to believe a criminal offence occurred,” according to the release.

Constable Peter Mangera has been charged with one count of sexual assault.

He was issued an appearance notice requiring him to appear in Provincial Court in Winnipeg on Aug. 7, said the IIU.

Now that the case is before the court, the IIU said it won’t make further comment.