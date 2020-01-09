WINNIPEG -- A Virden RCMP officer is facing three counts of dangerous driving following an investigation by Manitoba’s police watchdog.

The Independent Investigation Unit said the incidents happened between May 1 and June 1. A previous IIU news release said the RCMP reported two incidents involving the officer allegedly driving at “at excessive speed without lawful justification to do so.”

IIU civilian director, Zane Tessler, said in a news release he "is satisfied there are reasonable grounds to believe criminal offences occurred."

Const. Kyle Trenholm of the Virden RCMP is facing three counts of dangerous driving.

He is scheduled to appear in provincial court on Feb. 7, 2020 in Virden, Man.

The IIU said it will not make any further comments about the investigation since the incident is now before the courts.