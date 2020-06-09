WINNIPEG -- An RCMP officer has been charged with perjury after an investigation by the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU).

On Sept. 24, 2019, the IIU was told by the RCMP that it had received a complaint the day before about an officer's testimony given at a court hearing in Arborg, Man.

After an investigation, Zane Tessler, the civilian director, determined a criminal offence occurred.

Cst. Paul Lacoursiere was arrested and charged with perjury.

He was later released and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 10.

The charge against him has not been proven in court.

The IIU said it will not comment further on the case because it is before the court.

RCMP said Lacoursiere is currently suspended with pay, but could not comment on the matter further, due to the IIU investigation and the case being before the court.