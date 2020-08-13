WINNIPEG -- An 18-year-old man is facing several charges after an officer in Thompson, Man. was sprayed in the face with bear spray Wednesday night.

Thompson RCMP responded to a report about suspicious people that were possibly carrying machetes on Juniper Driver in Thompson.

When officers arrived, they found a group of four people that matched the description.

RCMP said the officers approached and detained the group and they were questioned about possessing weapons.

While questioning the group, RCMP said one of the suspects pulled out bear spray and sprayed an officer in the face.

The suspect, an 18-year-old man from Thompson, was arrested by two officers. The other three suspects fled the scene.

The officer was taken to hospital and has since been released.

The man is facing charges of assaulting a police officer, carrying a concealed weapon, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and possessing a prohibited weapon.

He is currently in custody and the charges against him have not been proven in court.

RCMP continues to investigate.