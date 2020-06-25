WINNIPEG -- Manitoba’s police watchdog has concluded the RCMP was not at fault after a man died two days after he was arrested.

According to the Independent Investigation Unit (IIU), on March 26, 2020, officers with the Oxford House, Man., detachment were notified of a man who was causing a disturbance at a nursing station.

The IIU said two officers went to the nursing station and found a man in a wheelchair, who was “highly intoxicated.” He was arrested for causing a disturbance and taken to a cell at the Oxford House detachment.

Hours later, police went into the cell and found the man was breathing, but unresponsive, so he was taken to the nursing station.

The IIU noted the nursing station didn’t indicate the man’s condition was serious, but he died on March 28 at Winnipeg’s Health Sciences Centre.

The watchdog investigated the incident, using officers’ notes and reports, a summary report, the cell guard logbook, prisoner forms, video, medical reports, and the medical examiner’s report.

The evidence indicated the man was checked on regularly while in custody. There was also no evidence police applied force during interactions with the man, or that he was hurt in custody. The medical examiner’s investigation concluded he died from bacterial meningitis, chronic alcohol abuse, and natural causes.

No officers will be charged in connection with the incident, and the investigation has been closed by the IIU.