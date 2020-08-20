WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba RCMP is making a plea to the public for help in finding a missing Manitoba teen.

Tammy Nattaway, 16, was last seen on July 20 in Garden Hill. Police said she hasn’t been active on social media, adding it’s possible she’s gone to St. Theresa Point or Wasagamach.

Police describe Tammy as five feet tall, about 100 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes.

On Friday, Garden Hill First Nation Chief Dino Flett said hundreds of volunteers helped to search the area for signs of the missing teen.

“We’re still looking,” he said.

“We’ve been going day and night trying to locate her.”

Over the weekend, more than 300 volunteers worked with the RCMP search team, looking through wooded areas and waterways in northern Manitoba.

“The dive team came and there was some interest in one area a lake,” said Mark Barkman, director of operations for Garden Hill First Nation.

“They told us they found nothing.”

Barkman noted the community has been searching for Tammy every day for a number of weeks, but has come up empty-handed.

“We don’t have any leads,” he said.

The Mounties will be holding a news conference on Thursday, Aug. 20 at 1 p.m. at the “D” Division headquarters to provide an update on Tammy’s missing person investigation.

Police ask anyone with information to call 204-456-2626 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

- With files from CTV’s Touria Izri.