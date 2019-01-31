

CTV Winnipeg





Deacon’s Corner is closed Thursday morning after a crash between two semi-transport trucks caused a large fuel spill.

According to the RCMP, the collision happened overnight at the intersection of Highway 1 and Highway 207.

The fuel spilled onto Highway 207 and into the intersection.

The Mounties said no one was hurt and that alcohol is not believed to have played a part.

A couple of semi-truck drivers told CTV News they’ve been waiting there for three to five hours.

Police are on scene and continue to investigate.

- With files from CTV's Alex Brown.