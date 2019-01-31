Featured
RCMP on scene after highway collision causes fuel spill
According to the RCMP, the collision happened overnight at the intersection of Highway 1 and Highway 207. (Source: Alex Brown/CTV News)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, January 31, 2019 9:32AM CST
Deacon’s Corner is closed Thursday morning after a crash between two semi-transport trucks caused a large fuel spill.
According to the RCMP, the collision happened overnight at the intersection of Highway 1 and Highway 207.
The fuel spilled onto Highway 207 and into the intersection.
The Mounties said no one was hurt and that alcohol is not believed to have played a part.
A couple of semi-truck drivers told CTV News they’ve been waiting there for three to five hours.
Police are on scene and continue to investigate.
- With files from CTV's Alex Brown.