WINNIPEG -- Manitoba RCMP officers are on scene Tuesday morning in the Eclipse area, near Dauphin, Man., for what they are calling a “serious incident.”

According to a police spokesperson the incident is “unfolding as speak” and Mounties have contained a home.

Officers said they were called to the home just after 2:10 a.m. for a potentially-hurt female. They note it’s believed to be an armed and barricaded situation, and the negotiation and emergency response teams are on scene.

There is no threat to public safety at this time, but people are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story, more details to come.