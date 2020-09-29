WINNIPEG -- A man has been charged with second-degree murder after RCMP officers determined there had been foul play in what was first reported to be an all-terrain vehicle crash.

Manitoba RCMP found a 35-year-old man from Pine Creek First Nation dead on the scene of a reported all-terrain vehicle crash on Provincial Road 489, in the RM of Mountain on Sept. 24.

At the time, RCMP said the death was considered suspicious.

A 39-year-old woman was also found on the scene with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, RCMP said officers determined there had been no ATV crash, and that the death was "a result of foul play."

A spokesperson for the RCMP told CTV News the investigation is "complex" and was not able to release the cause of death at this time. They said it appears the woman was also a victim.

Francis Mousseau, 51, from the Ebb and Flow First Nation, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

RCMP said he was in the custody of the Manitoba First Nations Police Service for outstanding warrants over fleeing from a police officer and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, when he was charged by the RCMP Major Crimes Services on Sunday.

A spokesperson for the RCMP said the investigation is continuing and further charges against Mousseau have not been ruled out.

The charges against him have not been proven in court.

They said Mousseau and the dead man were known to each other.