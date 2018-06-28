

CTV Winnipeg





The RCMP have received several complaints about a suspicious man and vehicle.

This man has been seen in Ste. Agathe, St. Adolphe and Ile Des Chenes

St. Pierre officers said they were able to talk to him, but no offence took place so he was sent on his way.

According to the RCMP, he’s allegedly living out of his van and has no place to go. Because of this he parks around a community, wanders around and then moves on.

Parc La Salle School sent a letter home to parents about this in order to take precautions and inform the community.