

CTV Winnipeg





The RCMP have received several complaints about a suspicious man and vehicle.

This man has been seen in Ste. Agathe, St. Adolphe and Ile Des Chenes

St. Pierre officers said they were able to talk to him, but no offence took place so he was sent on his way.

According to the RCMP, he’s allegedly living out of his van and has no place to go. Because of this he parks around a community, wanders around and then moves on.

Parc La Salle School sent a letter home to parents about this in order to take precautions and inform the community.

When asked if parents had reason to be concerned about this man, RCMP said they do not.

“No there’s no concern he’s targeting children or anything. Just basically finding places to stop for the night and go to sleep,” said Sgt. Paul Manaigre, who added there’s been no indication he’s been approaching anyone.

RCMP say the man has also complained to them about how people have taken photos of him, which have turned up on social media.

“Social media is fantastic for providing images of. But it’s got to be accurate. Posting false information with photos — you’re getting into dangerous territory,” Manaigre said.

With files from CTV's Sarah Plowman