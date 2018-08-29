

CTV Winnipeg





UPDATED: On Friday Lac du Bonnet RCMP found the body of a 38-year-old man from Fisher Branch, Man., on the Winnipeg River shoreline.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday.

The RCMP continue to investigate.

EARLIER: Lac du Bonnet RCMP are searching for a man who went missing while swimming on the Winnipeg River on Aug. 27.

Officers said they received the report at around 2:45 p.m. of a 38-year-old man from Fisher Branch, Man., who never returned after trying to retrieve a boat that had blown away from shore on Strawberry Island in Whiteshell Provincial Park.

However RCMP said their search has been effected by low water levels.

“Navigating a boat north on the Winnipeg River to reach the remote site is not possible due to low water levels along that part of the river system,” said Cpl. Chad Yerex, Lac Du Bonnet RCMP detachment commander, in a news release .

“We went up in a helicopter with Sustainable Development to do an aerial search. More officers have flown to a campsite near Strawberry Island and are using local boats to search the waterways.”

RCMP and Manitoba Sustainable Development are continuing to search.