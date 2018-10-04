

CTV Winnipeg





The RCMP tacked on a reminder to a press release announcing a pot seizure in Flin Flon, Man., saying the Mounties will continue to enforce illicit cannabis after the drug is legalized.

The reminder emphasized that once legal, pot can only be purchased from approved distributors in accordance with federal and provincial legislation.

On Sept. 26 officers powered by a warrant searched a residence on Princess Boulevard in the northern community, seizing more than 3 kilograms each of cannabis, cannabis-infused edibles and cannabis-infused jam.

Officers also seized 12 long guns and stacks of Canadian cash.

Andrew Lyle Wotten, 36, was arrested at the scene and is facing a list of drug and weapons charges.

Police said a 55-year-old man from nearby Creighton, Sask., is facing a charged for possessing a controlled substance.

RCMP said the investigation is ongoing.