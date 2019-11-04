The Manitoba RCMP is asking anyone with information about a fatal collision that happened on the Perimeter highway at Brady Road on Oct. 25, at 9 a.m. to come forward.

They are asking any witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area between 8:50 a.m. and 9:10 a.m. to contact Headingley Traffic Services at (204) 984-6913.

On Oct. 25 a 19-year-old man from the R.M. of Rockwood, was pronounced dead on the scene of the crash.

RCMP said he was driving a car that was struck by a semi while both were heading east, and the impact pushed his car into a large truck.

RCMP Traffic Services, along with a Forensic Collision Reconstructionist, continue to investigate.

-With files from CTV's Josh Crabb