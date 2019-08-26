

Tim Salzen, CTV News Winnipeg





An early-morning accident last Friday has left a Dallas, Man. man dead.

RCMP said they responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Provincial Road 224, six kilometers south west of the Fisher River Cree Nation.

Police said an SUV was heading south on Jackhead Road when it failed to stop at the intersection with Provincial Road 224.

The vehicle drove into the ditch and hit the embankment.

The 52-year old driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead on scene.

RCMP said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, and they continue to investigate.