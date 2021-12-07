RCMP respond to multi-vehicle crash on Manitoba highway
An RCMP badge is seen in this undated file photo.
Manitoba RCMP officers responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 1 on Tuesday morning.
Officers with the Manitoba RCMP said they do not have a lot of information yet on the crash, but said a call came in just before 7:15 a.m., and officers went to the scene.
Police could not confirm how many vehicles were involved in the crash but said a semi jackknifed and was blocking traffic.
Mounties note the roads in the area are “quite slippery.”
The westbound lanes of Highway 1 were closed between Highway 100 and Highway 207, but have since reopened.
Police said they don’t know the extent of the injuries, but an ambulance was dispatched to the scene.
