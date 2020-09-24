WINNIPEG -- Manitoba RCMP is currently on the scene of a crash involving multiple vehicles near Grosse Isle, Man., that has closed a section of Highway 6.

Mounties tweeted Thursday evening that Stonewall RCMP is responding to the collision on the highway near the community, which is located approximately 20 minutes north of Winnipeg.

The highway is closed in the area, according to the Manitoba government.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

There is no word yet on injuries or the number of vehicles involved in the crash.

In a Twitter post, RCMP said additional information on the collision will be provided in the morning.

CTV News will update the story when more information becomes available.