An 18-year-old man from St. Georges, Man., is dead after a rollover in the Whiteshell area Thursday morning. He was working at the time of the crash.

RCMP said it happened at 8:30 a.m. on Provincial Road 307, one kilometre north of Highway 44.

Only one vehicle was involved. Police found it off the road and partially submerged in water.

Its driver had been thrown from the vehicle, police said. He was found nearby and pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP continue to investigate and said Manitoba Workplace Health and Safety has been notified.