The RCMP is investigating after an 18-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle rollover near the Rural Municipality of Alonsa on Sunday.

Police said officers responded to the crash around 5:35 p.m. on Highway 278, about three kilometers south of Reedy Creek.

The car was travelling northbound on Highway 278, when it drove off the road and rolled over several times.

The victim from Bacon Ridge, Man., was pronounced dead on scene.

A Forensic Collision Reconstructionist is assisting with the investigation.