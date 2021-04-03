WINNIPEG -- Manitoba RCMP are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl last seen at a Stonewall gas station.

Mounties said Adrienne Dorian was last seen on the evening of March 30 in Stonewall, but is now believed to be in Winnipeg.

RCMP describe her as five-foot-three, weighing about 115 pounds, with brown eyes and long brown hair with braids.

RCMP said officers received a report of two missing girls -- one 14 years old, the other 17 years old -- from a home in Stonewall on March 30. The 17-year-old girl was found later that evening, but Dorian is still missing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Stonewall RCMP at 204-467-5015 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477. People can also submit secure tips online.