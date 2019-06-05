

CTV Winnipeg





Thompson RCMP is warning the public about a man they’re searching for, who is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Easterville, Man., resident Arnold Edward Bourassa, 35, is wanted on two warrants for multiple offences including pointing a firearm and careless use of a firearm, among other charges.

He may have a shot gun and could be in Thompson, Easterville, Grand Rapids or surrounding areas, said police in a Wednesday news release.

If you see Bourassa, police say to call 911 and warn not to approach him.

If you have any information you can call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

You can also submit a tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.