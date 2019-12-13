RCMP search for missing 17-year-old in Nelson House
CTV News Winnipeg Published Friday, December 13, 2019 4:41PM CST
RCMP are searching for 17-year-old Avery Ross who is missing from Nelson House. (Source: RCMP)
WINNIPEG -- RCMP in Nelson House, Man., is searching for a missing 17-year-old boy.
Avery Ross was last seen on Dec. 5, 2019 in Nelson House around 8:30 p.m.
He is known to frequent Thompson, Cross Lake, and Winnipeg.
RCMP is asking anyone with information about Ross’ whereabouts to call Nelson House RCMP at 204-484-2837.