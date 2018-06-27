Featured
RCMP search for missing Cornwallis teen
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:33PM CST
Blue Hills RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen.
Emily Marie Mousseau, 17, was last seen leaving her home in the RM of Cornwallis on the afternoon of June 15.
Mounties describe Mousseau as five-foot-three, 120 lbs. with hazel eyes and long reddish-brown hair.
She was last seen wearing a black tank top, black shorts, black and white shoes and a necklace with a blue pendant.
Police said they believe she may be in Brandon.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Blue Hills RCMP at 204-726-7519 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.