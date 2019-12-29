WINNIPEG -- RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding a 41-year-old man from Dauphin who went missing on Thursday.

Robert Gilbert Genaille was last seen around 9 a.m. leaving his home in Dauphin. RCMP said at the time, it was believed he was heading to the grocery store. He may be in Dauphin or Brandon.

Genaille is described as five-foot-ten, weighing about 220 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a greyish green bulky jacket, black winter boots and possibly a toque and mitts.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dauphin RCMP at 204.622.5050 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1.800.222.8477 or submit a tip online.