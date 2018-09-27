St. Rose du Lac RCMP are searching for a man who was last seen on Sept. 22 at 2:30 p.m. on the Ebb and Flow First Nation.

On Sept. 26, at 9:30 a.m. the RCMP received a report of a missing 21-year-old male from Skownan First Nation, Man.

Dwayne Lavallee is described at six-foot-two and approximately 200 pounds. He has a tattoo of a small cross on his left hand and a tattoo of “can’t stop” on his right arm.

The RCMP are concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ste.Rose du Lac RCMP at 204-447-2513 or call Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text "TIPMAN" plus your message to CRIMES (274637).