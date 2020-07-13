WINNIPEG -- Lundar RCMP are searching for a 24-year-old woman who was last seen at a gas station in St. Laurent, Man., on Saturday.

RCMP said Crystel Mary Rose Thomas was last seen at the gas station around 1:15 a.m. on July 11. It is believed she may have travelled to Winnipeg or Thompson.

Thomas is five-foot-ten, weighing about 130 pounds with shoulder-length black hair and brown eyes. RCMP said she was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket with a hood, black pants and carrying a backpack and duffel bag.

RCMP said Thomas' family is concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lundar RCMP at (204) 762-5088, Ashern RCMP at (204) 768-2311, or call Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477. People can also submit tips online.