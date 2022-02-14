RCMP search for missing woman, last seen on highway east of Brandon

WINNIPEG -

RCMP are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 27-year-old woman.

Police say Jessica Leblanc was reported missing on Feb. 12.

She was last seen just after midnight on Feb. 10 on Highway 1 near Highway 35 in the RM of North Cypress-Langford, about 50 kilometres east of Brandon, Man.

Officers said she was walking and indicated she was heading to Winnipeg.

Leblanc stands approximately five-foot-seven with long brown hair and brown eyes.

RCMP are concerned for her safety.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call RCMP at 204-857-8767, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online.