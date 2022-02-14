RCMP search for missing woman, last seen on highway east of Brandon

Jessica Leblanc was last seen just after midnight on Feb. 10 on Highway 1 near Highway 35 in the RM of North Cypress-Langford, about 50 kilometres east of Brandon, Man. (Source: Manitoba RCMP) Jessica Leblanc was last seen just after midnight on Feb. 10 on Highway 1 near Highway 35 in the RM of North Cypress-Langford, about 50 kilometres east of Brandon, Man. (Source: Manitoba RCMP)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island