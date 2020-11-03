WINNIPEG -- Manitoba RCMP is searching for a 17-year-old girl who has been missing for more than two weeks.

Selkirk RCMP said officers received a missing person report on Oct. 27. Sage Mitchell, 17, was last seen on Oct. 19, leaving her home in Selkirk.

RCMP describe her as five-foot-seven, weighing about 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Mounties say officers and Mitchell’s family are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to call Selkirk RCMP at 204-482-1222, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477. People can also submit a secure tip to Crime Stoppers online.