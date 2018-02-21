

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP have issued a warrant for the arrest of a 46-year-old man from the Black Sturgeon Falls Reserve after a family of dogs was found neglected in the community on Feb. 7, 2018.

Officers helped rescue a mama dog and two puppies police said had been left for weeks without access to food or water.

Three other pups from the litter did not survive.

On Wednesday RCMP said a suspect, John Gerald Glen Linklater, 46, is facing criminal code charges in connection with the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP in Lynn Lake at 204-356-8862 or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.